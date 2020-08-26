Lemoine A. "Lee" Angheld, 94, passed away of natural causes on August 12, 2020. She was born on February 13, 1926 in Framingham, Massachusetts. Lee and her family moved to Akron, Ohio in 1940. She graduated from West High School and attended The University of Akron. Lee married William A. Rodgers in 1946. She was a homemaker for the next 18 years, and for 15 years was a real estate saleswoman. In 1972 she married John Angheld, who passed away in 1979. Her last job for almost 30 years was office manager at Norin Hearing Services; retiring at the ripe old age of 86. Mom was a special person whose thoughtful and loving nature was important to all those around her. There was nothing more important to Mom than to spend quality time with her family; be it on vacation to Richmond, Virginia, backyard gatherings with her family, and especially holiday celebrations. We know Mom's passing will leave a void in the hearts of those who loved her. Preceded in death by her parents, William I. Meyers III and Beatrice Meyers; her husband, John Angheld; sisters, Grace Hunsicker and Priscilla Bowen; brother, William I. Meyers IV; son-in-law, Michael J. Beaven; first husband, William A. Rodgers. Mom is survived by her children, Georgia Beaven, Allen (Barb) Rodgers, and Marshall Rodgers; sister-in-law, Jackie Meyers; grandchildren, Christopher (Erin), Matthew (Jen), Traci (Jim), Michael (Lura), Allen, Kim (Matt) and Tricia (Bill); great-grandchildren, Kasey, Nick, Megan, Connor, Alex, Natalie, Tom and Jamie; great-great grandchildren, Waylon and Willie; many nieces and nephews; special nieces, Nancy Holmes and Susan Hicks; special friends, Helene Resnick Norin and Mark Norin. Per Mom's wishes, cremation has taken place. Due to Covid-19, there will be no calling hours. A private family memorial celebration of Mom's life will take place at a later date. Donations may be made to: The Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson's Research
, P.O. Box 5014, Hagerstown, Md. 21741-5014 or a charity of your choice
.