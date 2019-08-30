|
LeMontee R. Stevenson LeMontee R. Stevenson, affectionately known as "Montee" was born December 21, 1999. At the age of 19, he was greeted in the sky by his beloved big brother LeMichael, and he crossed over into his eternal rest with the Lord due to a tragic event on August 17, 2019. A Memorial service will be held Saturday, August 31, 2019 at East Community Learning Center High School, 80 Brittain Road, Akron, OH 44305 at 11 a.m. where friends may visit from 10 a.m. until time of the Memorial Service. Condolences may be sent to 640 Arden Place, Akron, OH 44306.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Aug. 30, 2019