LeMontee Romone Stevenson LeMontee Romone Stevenson, affectionately known as "Montee", was born December 21, 1999. At the age of 19, he was greeted in the sky by his beloved big brother LeMichael, and he crossed over into his eternal rest with the Lord due to a tragic event on August 17, 2019. LeMontee was born and lovingly raised on the Eastside of Akron to Leeuna Stevenson and Ahman Grandberry Montee. He attended Akron Public Schools and graduated from East High School in 2018, where he was a beast as a football player, lettering three years straight and won City championships twice. He enlisted in the United States Navy in November of the same year and was proud to be Sailor Stevenson. LeMontee was preceded in death by his brother, LeMichael Stevenson. He will be sorely missed and leaves to cherish his loving memory, his devoted parents, Leeuna Stevenson and Ahman Grandberry, both of Akron, OH; brother, Amire Grandberry of Baltimore, MD; his grandparents, Brenda Grandberry, Michael Stevenson, and Lottie Beecher, all of Akron, Ohio; grandfather, Jerry (Gayle) Oaks of Oakland, CA; Special Uncle, Wayne (Amber) Stevenson of Stow, OH; and Special Aunt, Brandy Grandberry; East High football brothers of 2014-2018; Navy sisters and brothers, and a host of other uncles, aunts, cousins, other relatives and friends. Funeral service will be held Saturday, September 7, 2019, 11:00 A.M. at Rhoden Memorial Home, 1101 Palmetto Ave., Akron, OH 44306, Minister Shawnne McWain eulogizing, and where the family will receive friends from 10:00 A.M. until time of service. Interment, Lakewood Cemetery. Condolences may be sent to 640 Arden Pl., Akron, Ohio.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Sept. 5, 2019