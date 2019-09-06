|
|
LeMontee Romone Stevenson LeMontee Romone Stevenson, affectionately known as "Montee", was born December 21, 1999. At the age of 19, he was greeted in the sky by his beloved big brother LeMichael, and he crossed over into his eternal rest with the Lord due to a tragic event on August 17, 2019. Funeral service will be held Saturday, September 7, 2019, 11:00 A.M. at Rhoden Memorial Home, 1101 Palmetto Ave., Akron, OH 44306, Minister Shawnne McWain eulogizing, and where the family will receive friends from 10:00 A.M. until time of service. Interment, Lakewood Cemetery. Condolences may be sent to 640 Arden Pl., Akron, Ohio.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Sept. 6, 2019