Lemuel (Lem) Only Cannon, Jr.



On Friday, May 31, 2019, Lemuel (Lem) Only Cannon, Jr., 68, was called home to be with the Lord.



He was born in Margaret, AL to the late Lemuel Cannon, Sr. and Darcus Wilcox. After graduating, he was inducted in the U.S. Marine Corps and honorably discharged in 1972. He pursed a degree in Arts and worked many years for the City of Akron in many areas of construction and was a Hudson Truck Driver.



Preceded in death by his parents; siblings, Johnny Wilcox, Newport News VA, Louis, Joseph and Bobbie Cannon, Mary Daniels and Irene Malone, all of Akron; he leaves to cherish his memory, wife, Jessie Mae Cannon; daughters, Tameika, Lenisha, Aiscia and Michell; son, Kita (Stefanie) Cannon; 12 grandchildren, one great-grandson; sisters, Willa Lanier, Akron, OH, Ollie Hill, Philadelphia, PA; Vera (Eddie) Frazier, Valley, AL, Gladys (Burnett) Leonard, Eclectic, AL; brothers, Charles (Lois) Leonard and Luther (Angie) Leonard, Phil., PA and a host of in-laws, other relatives and friends.



Funeral service will be held Saturday, June 8, 2019, 12:00 PM at Rhoden Memorial Home, 1101 Palmetto Ave., Akron, OH 44306, where the family will receive friends from 11 a.m. until time of service, Rev. Dr. Robert L. Golson officiating. Interment, Mt .Peace Cemetery. Condolences may be sent the family C/O Rhoden Memorial Home. Published in Akron Beacon Journal on June 6, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary