Rhoden Memorial Home
1101 Palmetto Avenue
Akron, OH 44306
(330) 724-1201
Visitation
Saturday, Jun. 8, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Funeral service
Saturday, Jun. 8, 2019
12:00 PM
Lemuel Only (Lem) Cannon Jr.

Obituary Flowers

Lemuel (Lem) Only Cannon, Jr.

On Friday, May 31, 2019, Lemuel (Lem) Only Cannon, Jr., 68, was called home to be with the Lord.

Funeral service will be held Saturday, June 8, 2019, 12:00 PM at Rhoden Memorial Home, 1101 Palmetto Ave., Akron, OH 44306, where the family will receive friends from 11 a.m. until time of service, Rev. Dr. Robert L. Golson officiating. Interment, Mt .Peace Cemetery. Condolences may be sent the family C/O Rhoden Memorial Home.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on June 7, 2019
