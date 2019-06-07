|
|
|
Lemuel (Lem) Only Cannon, Jr.
On Friday, May 31, 2019, Lemuel (Lem) Only Cannon, Jr., 68, was called home to be with the Lord.
Funeral service will be held Saturday, June 8, 2019, 12:00 PM at Rhoden Memorial Home, 1101 Palmetto Ave., Akron, OH 44306, where the family will receive friends from 11 a.m. until time of service, Rev. Dr. Robert L. Golson officiating. Interment, Mt .Peace Cemetery. Condolences may be sent the family C/O Rhoden Memorial Home.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on June 7, 2019
