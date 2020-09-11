Len E. Essick, 62 years old, born to the late Mr. & Mrs. Leonard Essick, passed away on August 25, 2020. He was a native of Akron, Ohio, who gave his life to God at an early age. He bore no children, nor shared his life with a wife. Private Services have already taken place. His incredible smile, gentle-calm spirit and laid back disposition, along with his love for food, fun, and friendship exemplifies a portion of his character. To mourn his death he leaves his siblings; Sandy, Fontaine, Tiffany, Ricky, Bommer, and Wayne; extended family; Gaynell Hunt and the entire Hunt Family; best friend, Charles Wesley and a host of nieces, nephews, and friends. Condolences may be sent to the Essick Family at 87 Jewett St. Apt. 2 44305 or the Hunt Family at 967 Rosyln Ave, 44320 (both of Akron Ohio).







