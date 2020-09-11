1/1
Len E. Essick
Len E. Essick, 62 years old, born to the late Mr. & Mrs. Leonard Essick, passed away on August 25, 2020. He was a native of Akron, Ohio, who gave his life to God at an early age. He bore no children, nor shared his life with a wife. Private Services have already taken place. His incredible smile, gentle-calm spirit and laid back disposition, along with his love for food, fun, and friendship exemplifies a portion of his character. To mourn his death he leaves his siblings; Sandy, Fontaine, Tiffany, Ricky, Bommer, and Wayne; extended family; Gaynell Hunt and the entire Hunt Family; best friend, Charles Wesley and a host of nieces, nephews, and friends. Condolences may be sent to the Essick Family at 87 Jewett St. Apt. 2 44305 or the Hunt Family at 967 Rosyln Ave, 44320 (both of Akron Ohio).



Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Sep. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
September 11, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of Newcomer Funeral Home
