Donovan Funeral Home
17 Southwest Avenue
Tallmadge, OH 44278
(330) 633-3350
Visitation
Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Donovan Funeral Home
17 Southwest Avenue
Tallmadge, OH 44278
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020
12:00 PM
Donovan Funeral Home
17 Southwest Avenue
Tallmadge, OH 44278
View Map
Lena B. Andrus, 99, passed away January 17, 2020. Born in McKees Rocks, PA, she had lived in Tallmadge for 30 years and recently in Hartville. She retired from The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company after 35 years of service. Lena graduated from South High School and was a charter member of the American Business Women's Association, Beacon Chapter. She also enjoyed bowling and golfing. She was preceded in death by her parents, Caesar and Nicoletta Deyannis; sisters, Elsie Caetta, Anna Gainer. Lena is survived by her nieces, Barbara (Fred) Micale, Diana Caetta, Carol Jenkins; nephew, Robert Caetta; great nephews, Mario and Anthony Micale, Jeremy Jenkins. Visitation will be 10:00 until 12:00 p.m. Wednesday, January 22, 2020 at Donovan Funeral Home, 17 Southwest Ave. (On the Historic Tallmadge Circle). Funeral service will follow visitation at 12:00 p.m. at the funeral home with Fr. David Halaiko officiating. Interment will be at Holy Cross Cemetery.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Jan. 19, 2020
