1/1
Lena D. Rinella-Moore
1923 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Lena's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
) THEN AND NOW TALLMADGE -- Lena D. Rinella-Moore (Patete) is finally at peace, passing away at the age of 97, on September 16, 2020. Lena was the 1st of 7 children born on June 20, 1923 to Vincenzo and Edelia Patete, immigrants from Italy. Besides her parents; Lena was preceded in death by 1st husband, James; 2nd husband, Al; preschool sister, Marie, unborn sister, Angela, only brother, Mario, and youngest of her twin sisters, Geneva Smith. She married James Rinella in 1944 and they were marred for 56 years. Several years later she met Al and they were married May 31, 2003 and they were married 15 years until his death. Lena worked part time at secretarial jobs while her daughters were young, then full time at Akron University from where she retired. Lena loved going anywhere, shopping, movies anything that kept her active and social. Lena, like her sisters, made friends wherever she went. Her best times were with her sisters and their families. She is survived by daughters, Jamie Seitz (Mike) and Susan Durnan (Dave); granddaughter, Angela Kosarko (Brian) and great granddaughter, Madeline; sisters, Margaret "Mog" Anders and Anna (Bill) McLure; brother-in-law, Bill Smith; 2 nieces, 2 nephews and their families. The family thanks Catholic Charities Adult Daycare, Danbury Tallmadge Senior Living, and Crossroads Hospice and their staffs for the patient and loving care of Lena. Lena will be remembered as a feisty and lively lady. Donations in her honor may be made to any of the above. A memorial service will be held at 10 a.m. on Friday, September 25, 2020 at the Clifford-Shoemaker Funeral Home, 1930 Front St., Cuyahoga Falls, OH 44221. Inurnment will be at Holy Cross Cemetery. To send condolences or sign the guest book visit www.cliffordshoemaker.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Sep. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
25
Memorial service
10:00 AM
Clifford-Shoemaker Funeral Home & Crematory
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Clifford-Shoemaker Funeral Home & Crematory
1930 Front Street
Cuyahoga Falls, OH 44221
(330) 928-2147
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Akron Beacon Journal

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
September 20, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of Clifford-Shoemaker Funeral Home
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved