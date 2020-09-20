) THEN AND NOW TALLMADGE -- Lena D. Rinella-Moore (Patete) is finally at peace, passing away at the age of 97, on September 16, 2020. Lena was the 1st of 7 children born on June 20, 1923 to Vincenzo and Edelia Patete, immigrants from Italy. Besides her parents; Lena was preceded in death by 1st husband, James; 2nd husband, Al; preschool sister, Marie, unborn sister, Angela, only brother, Mario, and youngest of her twin sisters, Geneva Smith. She married James Rinella in 1944 and they were marred for 56 years. Several years later she met Al and they were married May 31, 2003 and they were married 15 years until his death. Lena worked part time at secretarial jobs while her daughters were young, then full time at Akron University from where she retired. Lena loved going anywhere, shopping, movies anything that kept her active and social. Lena, like her sisters, made friends wherever she went. Her best times were with her sisters and their families. She is survived by daughters, Jamie Seitz (Mike) and Susan Durnan (Dave); granddaughter, Angela Kosarko (Brian) and great granddaughter, Madeline; sisters, Margaret "Mog" Anders and Anna (Bill) McLure; brother-in-law, Bill Smith; 2 nieces, 2 nephews and their families. The family thanks Catholic Charities Adult Daycare, Danbury Tallmadge Senior Living, and Crossroads Hospice and their staffs for the patient and loving care of Lena. Lena will be remembered as a feisty and lively lady. Donations in her honor may be made to any of the above. A memorial service will be held at 10 a.m. on Friday, September 25, 2020 at the Clifford-Shoemaker Funeral Home, 1930 Front St., Cuyahoga Falls, OH 44221. Inurnment will be at Holy Cross Cemetery. To send condolences or sign the guest book visit www.cliffordshoemaker.com