Visitation
Friday, Sep. 20, 2019
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Hennessy-Bagnoli-Moore Funeral Home
936 North Main Street
Akron, OH 44310
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Sep. 20, 2019
1:00 PM
Hennessy-Bagnoli-Moore Funeral Home
936 North Main Street
Akron, OH 44310
View Map
Lena Elizabeth Bologna Lena Elizabeth Bologna, 97, passed away on Sept. 15, 2019. Funeral service will be Friday, 1:00 p.m. at Hennessy-Bagnoli-Moore Funeral Home, 936 North Main Street, Akron, OH 44310 (corner of N. Main St. and Mildred Ave.). Visitation will be Friday from 12:00 p.m. to 1:00 p.m. at the funeral home. Lena's final resting place will be Holy Cross Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Anthony School. You are invited to hbm-fh.com to view Lena's tribute wall, offer condolences and share memories.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Sept. 17, 2019
