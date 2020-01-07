|
Lena Grace (Nutter) Rogers, age 99, passed away peacefully on Jan 5, 2020. Born in Knapp, WV on Jan 11, 1920, she lived most of her life in Akron. She loved the Lord and was a lifelong member of the Akron Baptist Temple. Lena was a devoted wife and mother and adored her granddaughters and great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband of 63 years, Gilbert Rogers; parents, Arthur and Carrie Nutter; sister, Erma; and brothers, Herman and Robert. Lena is survived by her daughter, Suzanne (Paul) Hinson; granddaughters, Nicole Hinson (JP Charneco), Lindsey (Andrew) Romans, and Rachel (Thomas) Biadas; precious great-grandchildren, Cole, Liam, Micah, Mason, Alex and Mae; sisters, Madeline, Rachel, and Ernestine; and sister-in-law Onidee. Friends may call from 5 to 7 p.m. WEDNESDAY at the Billow FAIRLAWN Chapel, 85 N Miller Road. Funeral service to follow at 7 p.m. with Rev. Gary Chaplin officiating. Entombment at Rose Hill Burial Park THURSDAY at 11 a.m.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Jan. 7, 2020