Home

POWERED BY

Services
Billow Fairlawn Chapel
85 North Miller Road
Akron, OH 44333
(330) 867-4141
Calling hours
Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Billow Fairlawn Chapel
85 North Miller Road
Akron, OH 44333
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020
7:00 PM
Billow Fairlawn Chapel
85 North Miller Road
Akron, OH 44333
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Lena Rogers
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lena G. Rogers


1920 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Lena G. Rogers Obituary
) Lena Grace (Nutter) Rogers, age 99, passed away peacefully on Jan 5, 2020. Born in Knapp, WV on Jan 11, 1920, she lived most of her life in Akron. She loved the Lord and was a lifelong member of the Akron Baptist Temple. Lena was a devoted wife and mother and adored her granddaughters and great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband of 63 years, Gilbert Rogers; parents, Arthur and Carrie Nutter; sister, Erma; and brothers, Herman and Robert. Lena is survived by her daughter, Suzanne (Paul) Hinson; granddaughters, Nicole Hinson (JP Charneco), Lindsey (Andrew) Romans, and Rachel (Thomas) Biadas; precious great-grandchildren, Cole, Liam, Micah, Mason, Alex and Mae; sisters, Madeline, Rachel, and Ernestine; and sister-in-law Onidee. Friends may call from 5 to 7 p.m. WEDNESDAY at the Billow FAIRLAWN Chapel, 85 N Miller Road. Funeral service to follow at 7 p.m. with Rev. Gary Chaplin officiating. Entombment at Rose Hill Burial Park THURSDAY at 11 a.m. To Share a Memory, Send a Condolence, Light a Candle or Send Flowers, visit the Tribute Wall at www.billowfuneralhomes.com (Billow FAIRLAWN Chapel)
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Jan. 7, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Lena's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -