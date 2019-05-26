Lena Mae



Fulton



WADSWORTH -- Lena Mae (Hilton) Fulton, 94, went home to be with her Lord and Savior on May 17, 2019.



She was born January 10, 1925 to Flossie (McCrork) and William Hilton. She was a lifelong resident of Wadsworth and graduated from high school in 1943. She was a former member of the C.&M.A. Church, the Norton Grace Church, and Ambassador Baptist Church. The Lord Jesus Christ came first in her life. The love of her family and friends were important and special to her. Music was a big part of her ministry in the church. She loved to travel. She retired after 17 years as dental assistant for Dr. Richard Everhard.



She is survived by daughters, Elaine (Bill) Mullin of Ocala, Florida, Deborah (Henry) Studer of Wadsworth; son, Philip (Kay) Fulton of Gilbert, Arizona; nine grandchildren and numerous great- and great-great-grandchildren; many nieces and nephews and sister-in-law, Beth Hilton. She was preceded in death by her husband, Earl J. Fulton, having been married 57 years; her parents; brothers, Ronald, Kenneth, William Hilton; sister, Eileen Geiser Hartman; premature great-great grandson, Michael Harkness Worthington; and great- grandson, James Harkness.



Please mark your calendars for the Celebration of Life Service to be held at Ambassador Baptist Church, 620 Trease Rd., Wadsworth, Saturday, June 15, 2019; 10:00 visitation, 11:00 service. The body has been donated to the Cleveland Case Western Reserve University Department of Anatomy Research. With all our hearts we want to thank Hospice Life Care of Medina/Wayne counties for their professional loving care. Remembrances: Cards of celebration to the family. Monetary Gifts/Contributions designated for the Akron Haven of Rest Ministries or Beulah Beach Ministries in Vermilion, Ohio. Published in Akron Beacon Journal on May 26, 2019