) The Lord took Lena Ruth Bonner, age 83, on March 25, 2020. This beautiful soul is survived by her husband of 67 years, Ellery Bonner. She is preceded in death by her son, James Bonner; but her legacy continues through her children: Barbara (Buddy) Morgan, David (Denise) Bonner, and Sue Bonner, along with her sister, Faye Fisher. Never forgotten by countless grandchildren and great-grandchildren. We will join in a celebration of life as soon as the family is able. To leave a message for Lena's family, and to read the full obituary, please visit www.NewcomerAkron.com.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Mar. 29, 2020