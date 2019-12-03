Home

Anthony Funeral Homes & Crematory McGowan-Reid & Santos Chapel
247 Stow Avenue
Cuyahoga Falls, OH 44221
(330) 928-1313
Visitation
Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Lenis Bosley Obituary
CUYAHOGA FALLS -- Lenis passed peacefully in his sleep on December 2, 2019, after a short illness. Lenis made friends in many places pursuing his favorite pastime, shooting pool. He also loved fishing, and he enjoyed watching the Browns, the Buckeyes, and the Mountaineers. Lenis retired after working for 30 years at the City of Cuyahoga Falls Sanitation Department. He was predeceased by his father and mother, Larson and Agnes Bosley, sister Wanda Jean, wife Joan Long Bosley, and daughter Lenise Bosley. He is survived by special long-term partner, Nancy Robinson; children, Jeff (Cindy) Bosley, Kevin Bosley, and Jolene (Rocky) Yost; seven grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren. The family will receive friends on Thursday, Dec. 5, from 4-7 pm at the Anthony Funeral Home McGowan-Reid & Santos Chapel, 247 Stow Ave. (at 3rd. St., one block north of Portage Trail in) Cuyahoga Falls. Private interment will take place at Chestnut Hill Memorial Park in Cuyahoga Falls. (McGowan-Reid & Santos Chapel, FALLS)
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Dec. 3, 2019
