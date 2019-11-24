|
CUYAHOGA FALLS - Lenora H. Luginbill, 94, passed away November 15, 2019. She was born in Akron on August 5, 1925 to William and Nellie Hartney and was a life-long Cuyahoga Falls resident. Lenora served as an usher at the Stan Hywet, Civic Theatre, E.J. Thomas Hall, the Rubber Ducks and was a member of the Cuyahoga Falls Women's Club. She actively served in Bethany United Church of Christ. Preceded in death by her husband, Charles; parents; brother, Robert Hartney; she is survived by her children, Ron (Barbara) and Chuck Luginbill, Leslee (Carl) Rodgers; grandchildren, Brett (Natalia) Luginbill, Sharon (Aaron) Kazmierczak, Aimee Rodgers and Lisa (Matt) Racketa; and 8 greatgrandchildren. Memorial calling will be held from 11 AM-12 PM on Tuesday November 26, 2019 at Bethany United Church of Christ 1235 Broad Blvd Cuyahoga Falls, OH 44221, where a memorial service will immediately follow at 12 PM. In lieu of other remembrances memorials may be made to the church or a . To send condolences or sign the guest book visit www.cliffordshoemaker.com
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Nov. 24, 2019