Akron Beacon Journal Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Clifford-Shoemaker Funeral Home & Crematory
1930 Front Street
Cuyahoga Falls, OH 44221
(330) 928-2147
Calling hours
Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Bethany United Church of Christ
1235 Broad Blvd
Cuyahoga Falls, OH
View Map
Memorial service
Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019
Following Services
12:00 PM
Bethany United Church of Christ
1235 Broad Blvd
Cuyahoga Falls, OH
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Lenora Luginbill
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lenora H. Luginbill

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Lenora H. Luginbill Obituary
CUYAHOGA FALLS - Lenora H. Luginbill, 94, passed away November 15, 2019. She was born in Akron on August 5, 1925 to William and Nellie Hartney and was a life-long Cuyahoga Falls resident. Lenora served as an usher at the Stan Hywet, Civic Theatre, E.J. Thomas Hall, the Rubber Ducks and was a member of the Cuyahoga Falls Women's Club. She actively served in Bethany United Church of Christ. Preceded in death by her husband, Charles; parents; brother, Robert Hartney; she is survived by her children, Ron (Barbara) and Chuck Luginbill, Leslee (Carl) Rodgers; grandchildren, Brett (Natalia) Luginbill, Sharon (Aaron) Kazmierczak, Aimee Rodgers and Lisa (Matt) Racketa; and 8 greatgrandchildren. Memorial calling will be held from 11 AM-12 PM on Tuesday November 26, 2019 at Bethany United Church of Christ 1235 Broad Blvd Cuyahoga Falls, OH 44221, where a memorial service will immediately follow at 12 PM. In lieu of other remembrances memorials may be made to the church or a . To send condolences or sign the guest book visit www.cliffordshoemaker.com
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Nov. 24, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Lenora's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Clifford-Shoemaker Funeral Home & Crematory
Download Now