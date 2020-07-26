1/1
Lenore Hindel
) WEST SALEM -- Lenore Hindel, 74, passed away July 23, 2020. Born in Akron, she grew up in Tallmadge before moving to West Salem 33 years ago. Lenore was a member of Izaak Walton League and enjoyed yard sales, flea markets and her many friends in West Salem. She was preceded in death by Todd Murphy; parents, Frank and Hazel Spidle; granddaughter, Brianna Ilg; brothers, George and Frank Spidle. Lenore is survived by her daughter, Angel Ilg; son, Dave (Janice) Simpkins; sisters, Clara Lewis, Mary Price; grandchildren, Frank Simpkins, Ashley Ilg, Taylor Ilg, Tyler (Stephanie) Simpkins, Trevor Simpkins, Madison Simpkins; great grandson, Eli; sister-in-law, Mary Spidle; many nieces and nephews; close friend, Karen Campbell. Celebration of life will be at a later date.




Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Jul. 26, 2020.
July 26, 2020
Offering Our deepest sympathy during this difficult time.
Donovan Bagnoli Funeral Home, Inc.
