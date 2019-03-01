Leo Darnell McReynolds



Leo Darnell McReynolds, age 72, passed away on February 24, 2019 in Akron, Ohio.



He was born in Bay Minette, Alabama on August 28, 1946 to Leon and Cleo McReynolds. Leo lived most of his life in Akron, Ohio. He was a 1965 graduate of Akron South High School and worked many years as a construction worker and independent contractor. Like his father, he was a jack-of-all trades and handyman for all who depended on his expertise and craftsmanship. He was an avid fisherman and loved nature. Leo was a proud veteran of the U.S. Army. While fighting in the Vietnam War, he served as a Sergeant E-5, military police as well as champion boxer in the military.



Leo was preceded in death by his parents, Leon and Cleo McReynolds; his sisters, Sheila Clayton and Elaine Larkins; and his brother, Daryl McReynolds. He is survived by his children, Jason Parnell, Nakia (Ducarmel) LaGuerre, Michael (Keyra) Poulson, Darnell O'Neil, Delcimer (Kayla) McCalister, and Jerrone McAdoo; sisters, Brenda Poe, Marion McReynolds, Sharon (Ronald) Pryer, and Wanda Buckner; his brother, Ronald McReynolds and his best friend and cousin, Calvin Valrie. He was a proud grandfather to Tanya Parnell, Gavin LaGuerre, Darnell O'Neil Jr., and Jeremiah McAdoo. He will be missed by his nieces, nephews, family and friends.



Funeral services will be Monday, March 4, 2019 at Antioch Baptist Church 670 Vernon Odom Blvd., Akron, Ohio 44307 at 12:00 noon. The family will receive friends at 11:00 a.m., Pastor Gregory Harrison eulogizing. Interment will be at the Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery. Murray-Wellington Funeral Home, 330-821-5650 Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Mar. 1, 2019