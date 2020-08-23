WADSWORTH, OHIO/INVERNESS, FLORIDA -- Leo Estelle Crum, 94, formerly of Wadsworth more recently of Inverness, FL passed away Thursday, August 6, 2020. She was born October 27, 1925 in Marysville, OH to the late Herman and Dolly Stewart. Mrs. Crum was a member of Wadsworth United Methodist Church and was retired from Central Allied Supply after 28 years of service. She enjoyed walking, traveling, doing puzzles and games. She was preceded in death by her husband, Ernest B. Crum of Wadsworth, OH in 1999; her sister, Marjorie Routh and brother, William Stewart. Leo is survived by her children, Carol (George W.) Morton of Strongsville, OH, Richard (Maggie) Crum of Crystal River, FL, Jane (Michael R.) Cavin of Ivins, UT; her sister-in-law, Janet Stewart; two grandchildren, Brian (Amelia) Crum and Robert (Elise Butler-Pinkham) Morton. Private graveside services will be held for the family at Woodlawn Cemetery. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to Wadsworth United Methodist Church, 195 Broad St., Wadsworth, OH. Hilliard-Rospert (330-334-1501) www.HilliardRospert.com







