Leo J. Gilbert



Leo J. Gilbert, 86, passed away on June 9, 2019. He was born January 30, 1933 in Akron, OH to Acy Leo and Artie Mae (Sanderson) Gilbert. He graduated from Springfield High School in 1951 and attended Akron Vocational Services Carpenter School. He served as a Lance Corporal in the U.S. Marine Corps during the 1950's. Leo had worked for Deluca Distributing Co. for 18 years, for Yellow Freight for five years and retired from Walmart in Fairlawn after 17 years of service. He attended The Chapel and enjoyed softball, carpentry, horseshoes, cornhole and bowling leagues.



Leo was preceded in death by his parents; sisters, Virginia Staats and Bettie Blasdel; and brother, Jackie Gilbert.



He is survived by his wife of 42 years, Joan; children, Linda (Rick) Glass, "Sandy" (William) Abbott, James Graham, Jr., Yvonne Kubicek, David Graham, Charles Graham and Judith Graham; sisters, Katherine Roy, Rosie Blair, and Edna (Doyle) Hamlett; brother, Robert (Rosemary) Gilbert; thirteen grandchildren; and sixteen great-grandchildren.



Friends may call at Bacher Funeral Home, 3326 Manchester Rd., Akron, on Thursday, June 13, 2019 from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m., with services to follow at 11:30 a.m. Interment at Mt. Peace Cemetery, with military services rendered by Firestone Post 3383. Condolences and memories may be shared with Leo's family at the funeral home website.



330-644-0024



Bacher-Portage Lakes Published in Akron Beacon Journal on June 11, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary