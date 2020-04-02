|
Leo L. Wehrlin, age 85, died Sunday, March 29, 2020. Born in Akron, he had lived in North Canton most of his life, was a 1953 graduate of Akron Garfield High School, was a Trappist Lay Brother at the Abbey of Gethsemani in Kentucky (1953-59), and retired from Austin Printing after 32 years. Leo was a member of St. Paul Catholic Church (North Canton) and was involved in the Cursillo movement. He served as an adult leader in Boy Scout Troop 35 earning his Fifth Year Pipestone. He was a United States Army veteran. He enjoyed reading, working outdoors, playing cards, but especially enjoyed spending time with his family. He is survived by his wife of 54 years, Doris (Gorman) Wehrlin; daughter, Sr. Therese Marie of the Eucharist, lsp; sons, Fr. Leo Wehrlin and Patrick (Tracy) Wehrlin; sisters, Frances Trogdon and Marie (Steve) Schueller; and brothers, Joseph Wehrlin, Dave (Linda) Wehrlin, and Daniel Wehrlin. He was preceded in death by his parents, Joseph and Frances (Bechter) Wehrlin; sisters, Dolores Adkins and Kathleen Shartzer; and brother, Xavier Wehrlin. Due to the COVID-19 virus a private Mass of Christian Burial will be Saturday, April 4, at 10 a.m. at St. Paul Catholic Church (North Canton) with his son, Fr. Leo, as celebrant. Private burial will be at Holy Cross Cemetery in Akron. The Mass will be live streamed at www.wfmj.com (click on the Weekly Faith Services image to find the link). In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Little Sisters of the Poor, 1028 Benton Ave., Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania 15212. Condolences may be made to www.lamiellfuneralhome.com (Lamiell 330-456-7375)
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Apr. 2, 2020