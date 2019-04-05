Leo "Mike"



Michael Riegler



Leo Michael Riegler "Mike" passed away on Tuesday, April 2, 2019.



Born in Akron, Ohio, July 7, 1936, the son of the late Leo Joseph Riegler and Helen



(Jacobs) Riegler. Mike owned and operated Riegler's Blake Body Shop for numerous years. He was a boat captain and loved fishing, boating, traveling the Great Lakes ports and Canada, especially trips to Leamington, and enjoyed his time at Skyline View Park on Catawba Island for many years where he made many life-long friendships. Mike and his wife, Lorraine, spent many years boating not only Lake Erie but the entire Great Lakes region and Canada with their many friends from Skyline View Park and also the Catawba West Harbor Yacht Club.



Mike was a former member of the National Guard and an active member of the Cuyahoga Falls/Akron/Barberton Elks, the Port Clinton Elks and Loyal Order of the Moose. Especially enjoyed the "lunch bunch" eating corned beef, crab legs and alio.



Other than his parents, Mike was preceded in death by his sister, Judith Anne (James) Dettling; his loving wife of 45 years, Lorraine M. Riegler (Hobbs); and brother-in-law, Joseph Reamer. Mike is survived by his daughters: Kim Rogers-Morgan, Patty (Kevin) Blower and Denise Riegler; Step-daughter, Carol "Corky" Ritter; Brothers, David (Jean), Thomas (Linda), William (Bridget) Riegler; Sisters, Susan Riegler (Reamer), Carol Riegler; Sisters-in-law, Carol Schneider



and Jeanette Mayer; Grandchildren: Travis



(Stephanie), Adam



(Erika), Cory Blower,



Jessica and Sara Rogers, Laura Morgan; Step-grandchildren, Eric



(Melissa) Ritter, and Brian Ritter (special friend Heather); five great grandchildren, and numerous nieces and nephews.



Special thanks to Amanda, Souaid and the staff at Cleveland Clinic Akron General Hospital for their care and compassion during his illness.



Calling hours will be held Sunday, April 7, at Hummel Funeral, 500 East Exchange Street, Akron, from 2 to 5 p.m. Mass of the Christian Burial will be held on Monday, April 8 at St. Hilary Catholic Church 2750 W. Market St, Fairlawn, at 9:30 a.m.



Mike will be laid to rest at Holy Cross Cemetery, Akron. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Elks Beneficial Society or in Mike's memory Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Apr. 5, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary