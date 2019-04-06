Akron Beacon Journal Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Hummel Funeral Home (Akron)
500 East Exchange Street
Akron, OH 44304
330-253-6126
Calling hours
Sunday, Apr. 7, 2019
2:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Hummel Funeral Home (Akron)
500 East Exchange Street
Akron, OH 44304
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Apr. 8, 2019
9:30 AM
St. Hilary Catholic Church
2750 W. Market St
Fairlawn, OH
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Leo Riegler
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Leo Michael Riegler

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Leo Michael Riegler Obituary
Leo Michael "Mike" Riegler

Leo Michael Riegler "Mike" passed away on Tuesday, April 2, 2019.

Calling hours will be held Sunday, April 7, at Hummel Funeral Home, 500 East Exchange Street, Akron, from 2 to 5 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Monday, April 8 at St. Hilary Catholic Church, 2750 W. Market St., Fairlawn, at 9:30 a.m.

Mike will be laid to rest at Holy Cross Cemetery, Akron. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Elks Beneficial Society or in Mike's memory.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Apr. 6, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Hummel Funeral Home (Akron)
Download Now