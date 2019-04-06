|
Leo Michael "Mike" Riegler
Leo Michael Riegler "Mike" passed away on Tuesday, April 2, 2019.
Calling hours will be held Sunday, April 7, at Hummel Funeral Home, 500 East Exchange Street, Akron, from 2 to 5 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Monday, April 8 at St. Hilary Catholic Church, 2750 W. Market St., Fairlawn, at 9:30 a.m.
Mike will be laid to rest at Holy Cross Cemetery, Akron. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Elks Beneficial Society or in Mike's memory.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Apr. 6, 2019