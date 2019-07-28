Home

Leo R. Anderson

Leo R. Anderson Obituary
Leo R. Anderson

Leo R. Anderson, 80, passed away Thursday, July 25, 2019.

He was a life resident of the Barberton-Doylestown area. Leo retired from OPCMIA Local #109 with over 60 years of service and was a member of the Civitan and the Hunky Club.

Preceded in death by his wife, Willa Anderson and mother of his children, Virginia Linda Millhoff. Leo is survived by his son, Mark (Donna) Anderson; daughter, Kelly (Mark) Bellar; six grandchildren; three great-grandchildren.

Following his wishes, cremation has taken place. A celebration of his life will take place at a later date.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on July 28, 2019
