Leola Bauch
Leola Bauch went home to be with the Lord on July 5, 2020. She is survived by her three sons, Tom (Lori), Rob (Krystal), and David; family friend, Edgar; many grandchildren and great-grandchildren, and many other close family members and friends. Leola was a long time member of FFUMC. She loved working with her special needs children as a school bus aide. She loved our Sunday family lunches followed by an adventure of hiking, zoo trips, or swimming. In her down time, which she didn't have much of, she would read her favorite books and enjoy her puzzles. In lieu of flowers, family requests donations to the Scholarship Fund at Family of Faith United Methodist Church, 800 Market St., Akron, Ohio. Calling hours will be on Thursday, July 9th from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. in the Rose Hill Funeral Home at Rose Hill, 3653 W. Market St., Akron, OH. Funeral service will be Friday, July 10th, at 10:00 a.m. in the Rose Hill Funeral Home, Rev. Ron Shultz officiating. Social Distancing protocols including facial coverings will be followed. Entombment, Rose Hill Burial Park. Online condolences may be expressed at www.rosehillbp.com.




Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Jul. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
9
Calling hours
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Rose Hill Funeral Home at Rose Hill
JUL
10
Funeral service
10:00 AM
Rose Hill Funeral Home at Rose Hill
Funeral services provided by
Rose Hill Funeral Home & Burial Park
3653 W Market St
Akron, OH 44333
3306651700
