Leon Alfred Downing, 82, went to be with the Lord, peacefully in his home on June 6, following a long illness. He was born in Lincoln, Nebraska but came to Ohio when he was about 7 years old. He was a gentle, brilliant man. He started the LeDow Company, Inc., in 1978 and worked very hard for 36 years. He enjoyed golfing, playing basketball, exercising at the Jewish Center, and working in his yard. He loved his family and family vacations. He was preceded in death by his parents, Kenneth and Neva Downing; brother, Marvin and sister, Kendra Rightsell. He is survived by his wife of 48 years, Beverly Downing; children, Heather Downing, John (Georgia) Downing; grandchildren, Jake and Alex. There will be a private family Celebration of Life at his home. Memorials may be made to Alzheimer's Association, 70 W. Streetsboro St., Suite 201, Hudson, Ohio 44236. Condolences and special memories can be shared with the family online at www.heritagecremationsociety.com Heritage Cremation Society, 330-564-1213
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Jun. 11, 2020.