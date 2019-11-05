|
Leon Rudolph Graf, 89, of Rittman, passed away peacefully on November 1, 2019 at the Apostolic Christian Home, surrounded by his loving family. Leon was born on October 9, 1930, to the late Elmer and Bessie (Wormald) Graf. He was born again spiritually in Christ in 1949, and was a member of the Apostolic Christian Church for 70 years. Leon was united in marriage to his beloved Janet Bauman on August 15, 1954. His life revolved around his faith, family and church. Leon graduated from Copley High School in 1948, and was a meat cutter until being drafted into the Army in 1952. He earned an accounting degree at Akron University, and he was a practicing CPA for 37 years. He was blessed to serve on the church's World Relief Committee, the Copley-Fairlawn School Board, and the Apostolic Christian Nursing Home Board. Leon is survived by his children - Lori (Leon) Rufener of Rittman, Eric (Erika) Graf of Wadsworth, Tina (Ralph) Schneider of Ellington, CT, Mark (Marcy) Graf of Creston and Marsha (Jay) Maibach of Wooster; 19 grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; and brother Carl of Rittman. Leon was preceded in death by his dear wife, Janet, in 2007; his parents and his stepmother, Juliet (Stoller) Graf; brothers, Elmer, Robert, Donald and William, and sister Marjorie Laukhuf. Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. on November 6, at the Apostolic Christian Church, 2360 S. Medina Line Rd., Wadsworth, with ministers of the church officiating. Burial will be at the church cemetery. Friends may call from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. on November 5, at Auble-Gillman Funeral Home, 360 W. Sunset Dr. in Rittman, and at the church from 9:30 to 10:15 a.m. before the service. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Apostolic Christian Home, 10680 Steiner Rd., Rittman, Ohio 44720.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Nov. 5, 2019