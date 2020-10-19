Leona Lee Marra passed away on October 5, 2020 in Hilliard, Ohio. She was born in Summitville, Ohio on November 22, 1923, to Peter F. and Jenny Sica Marra. She was preceded in death by her parents, an infant sibling and her brother, Peter Jr. She is survived by her three sisters, Alba Tolini, Joanne Brown, and Gloria Hart; her brother, H. Joseph (Barbara) and sister-in-law, Barbara. She was dearly loved by her five nieces, six nephews, and 23 grandnieces and grandnephews. She graduated from Salineville High School and earned a B.S. in Physical Education and a M.Ed. in Guidance from Kent State University. Lee was a dedicated teacher and guidance counselor for many years, ending her career at Brunswick High School near Medina, Ohio. She belonged to many Education organizations and was an avid traveler. She was a faithful member of Bethesda Presbyterian Church in Millport, Ohio where she taught Sunday School and served as an Elder. Her ashes will be buried at Grove Hill Cemetery in Hanoverton, Ohio on October 22, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. Tom Allmon will preside at the graveside service. A special memory or condolence may be left at Shaw-Davis.com
.