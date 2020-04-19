Home

POWERED BY

Services
Sommerville Funeral Services
1695 Diagonal Rd
Akron, OH 44320
330-836-2725
Visitation
Tuesday, Apr. 21, 2020
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Sommerville Funeral Services
1695 Diagonal Rd
Akron, OH 44320
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Leonard Gulley
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Leonard Allan Gulley


1960 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Leonard Allan Gulley Obituary
Leonard Allan Gulley, 59, passed away Easter Sunday, April 12, 2020 after a long and courageous battle with cancer. Leonard, lovingly called Lenny, was born December 6, 1960 to Judge L. and Marie (Hammett) Gulley. Lenny was a proud 1979 graduate of Central-Hower High School. On June 20, 1979 Lenny entered into the United States Air Force and faithfully served twenty-six (26) years retiring as a Master Sergeant. Lenny was also a Training Administrator for the Air Force Institute of Technology for the past eight (8) years. Lenny was preceded in death by his parents, Judge and Marie Gulley and sister, Lanetta Scales. Lenny leaves to mourn his loss, devoted wife, Karen Sanders Gulley; children, Gwendolyn Moore, Natoyia (Chris) Harris, Leonard Gulley II, Derek Gulley, Kristin Thompson, and Keith Thompson, Jr.; siblings, Jena Miller and Lamarr (Karen) Gulley; and mother-in-law, Rev. Loretta Sanders. He also leaves seven grandchildren who loved their PawPaw and many, many cousins, aunts, uncles, other relatives and lifelong friends. Friends may call on Tuesday, April 21, 2020 from 10 a.m. until 12 noon at Sommerville Funeral Services, 1695 Diagonal Rd., Akron, OH 44320. In response to COVID-19, 10 people at a time will be allowed in for viewing. Private services will follow. Service will be live streamed at sommervillefuneralservice.com at 12 noon. Private interment at Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery. 330-836-2725
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Apr. 19, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Leonard's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -