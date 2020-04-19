|
Leonard Allan Gulley, 59, passed away Easter Sunday, April 12, 2020 after a long and courageous battle with cancer. Leonard, lovingly called Lenny, was born December 6, 1960 to Judge L. and Marie (Hammett) Gulley. Lenny was a proud 1979 graduate of Central-Hower High School. On June 20, 1979 Lenny entered into the United States Air Force and faithfully served twenty-six (26) years retiring as a Master Sergeant. Lenny was also a Training Administrator for the Air Force Institute of Technology for the past eight (8) years. Lenny was preceded in death by his parents, Judge and Marie Gulley and sister, Lanetta Scales. Lenny leaves to mourn his loss, devoted wife, Karen Sanders Gulley; children, Gwendolyn Moore, Natoyia (Chris) Harris, Leonard Gulley II, Derek Gulley, Kristin Thompson, and Keith Thompson, Jr.; siblings, Jena Miller and Lamarr (Karen) Gulley; and mother-in-law, Rev. Loretta Sanders. He also leaves seven grandchildren who loved their PawPaw and many, many cousins, aunts, uncles, other relatives and lifelong friends. Friends may call on Tuesday, April 21, 2020 from 10 a.m. until 12 noon at Sommerville Funeral Services, 1695 Diagonal Rd., Akron, OH 44320. In response to COVID-19, 10 people at a time will be allowed in for viewing. Private services will follow. Service will be live streamed at sommervillefuneralservice.com at 12 noon. Private interment at Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery. 330-836-2725
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Apr. 19, 2020