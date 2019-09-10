|
Leonard E. Breiding DVM (Lenny) Oct. 2, 1940 July 20, 2019 Len grew up on the family plot on North Hill, Akron. There were five Breiding kids--Dick, Dave, Lenore, Len and Anne. Len and his younger sister Anne were both quite a bit younger than their older siblings, but this provided Len two enormous benefits: a younger sister to torment (ask her about the velvet shoes and the fireplace) and the chance to watch his dad and brothers cultivate their several acres with sweet corn and vegetables. Spring after spring, they would grow the crops and when his brothers had grown up and started their own lives, to Len's delight, it fell to him to continue the tradition. As he got older, his dad allowed him to sell corn on Tallmadge Avenue in his very own roadside corn stand. College and veterinary school interrupted his farming days, and gave him the chance to meet the first love of his life: Karen Andres. They married, had their first child, Audrey, but before they could establish their lives in Akron, the Vietnam war forced Len to volunteer for service in the Army, where he served far from home in Alabama. He was commissioned at the rank of Captain (and for the next fifty years, never let a week go by without reminding his children of that fact). Karen and Len had their second child, Eric, shortly before being discharged and returning home to Ohio. They bought a home in Richfield, and, picking up where he left off, created a huge garden with an Allis Chalmers Model G tractor given to him by Karen's father Bill. He established his veterinary practice in Brecksville, but his heart was always in his garden, planting anything he could find seeds for. They had their final two children, Christian and Damien, and the six of them lived a life of late night bonfires, fishing in the pond, rotten apple fights, and a stream of briefly adopted stray pets that Karen just couldn't say "no" too. However, their lives took a horrible turn in 1985 when Karen died from an untreatable cancer. Len was thrust into the role of single dad and did an enormous amount of on-the-job-training: pancakes for breakfast and hamburgers for dinner became a reliable routine. Having three of his four kids in high school didn't help. But then he met the second love of his life, Susan O'Leary. Little did Len and Sue know that the end of the on-the-job training was nowhere in sight, when they had their first child, Pat. Len, at almost fifty years old, was a new father (at almost precisely the same age his father had been when Len had been born). Not wanting Pat to grow up an only child, Johanna was born a few years after Pat, and proving it was the right decision, the two of them ever since have been inseparable. Len's second go-around at fatherhood included his introduction to lots of things he missed with his first set of kids: diapers, pacifiers, and many late nights up with a very colicky Johanna. For years everything went great, with Pat and Johanna entering Hoban and five grandchildren. But then Len's second tragedgy befell him, when he fell from the roof of his veterinary clinic, and suffered severe head trauma. Within just a few years, he lost his short term memory, requiring his early retirement. Over the next decade, his memory and cognitive abilities slowly degraded, until the names of his kids and wife became a challenge to recall. He was still Len, though, quick with a corny joke or friendly quip for a stranger (even at the hosptial the day he died, he laid it on pretty thick with the lovely nurses as they helped him into the car). He was surrounded by just a few of those who loved him when he died, and missed the moment he was gone. We'll miss him calling us on our birthday to sing "Happy Birthday" like Sinatra, his gags, and his attempts to be a good husband and father even when it wasn't obvious how to do it. He will be missed and forever loved by all that knew him. Donation would be welcome to your local animal shelter or the ASPCA.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Sept. 10, 2019