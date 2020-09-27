Leonard H. Watkins, Sr., 69, of Akron passed away September 21, 2020 at home. He was born April 27, 1951 in Canton, the son of Harry and Mary Bess Watkins. On July 20, 1990, he married Barbara (Norris). He was a well respected Journeyman Electrician who retired from GE Energy of Tallmadge. He took great pride in his children. Preceded in death by parents, Harry Watkins Jr. and Mary Bess (Woods); brother, Victor Watkins; and daughter, Addonica (Buff) Mackey. He is survived by wife, Barbara (Norris); sons, Leonard Watkins Jr., Ryan Watkins, Landon Watkins; daughters, Nicole Norris, Desiree Watkins-Jackson (Shawn); brothers, Harry Watkins III (Melba), Cornell Watkins Sr. (Ginger), Marcus Watkins; sisters, Altheria Unger, Chante Siler (Anthony); 17 grandchildren; 20 great-grandchildren, a host of aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, and nephews. A special thank you to Summa Hospice and JT Harris. Per his wishes cremation has taken place. Memorial services to be announced at a later date. Services entrusted to Adams-Mason. 330-535-9186







To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store