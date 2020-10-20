STOW - Leonard J. Finelli, beloved husband of the late Josephine, passed away on October 18, 2020 from complications of Covid-19. Born March 18, 1923 in Rosetto Valfortore, Italy, Leonard immigrated to the United States in the late 1940s, where he led a productive life and raised his family with Josephine in Maple Heights and the home he built in Orange Village. Dear brother of the deceased Michael, Lucy Donatelli, Anthony, and Rose, Leonard is survived by his son, Frank (Jeri); daughters, Rosemary (David) Cordes, and Tina (Jim) McDonough; granddaughters, Marie Pacetti, Mandi Finelli, and Gabriella Finelli; and loving nieces, nephews, and cousins. Leonard enjoyed woodworking, traveling, (if it did not involve an airplane), and fine family Italian dinners. There will be an empty seat at the head of the table at the next big family gathering, but he will not be forgotten. Mass of the Christian Burial will be held, Wednesday, October 21st at 11 a.m. at Holy Family Catholic Church, 3179 Kent Road, Stow 44224, Fr. Paul Rosing celebrant. A private family burial will take place at All Saints Cemetery. Should friends desire, memorial contributions in Leonard's name, may be made to Project Hope of Cleveland, 10932 St. Clair Avenue, Cleveland, Ohio 44108. (REDMON, STOW, 330-688-6631)