THEN AND NOW Leonard E. Keith (Lenny) 73, a lifetime resident of Melody Village New Franklin area passed away peacefully on Wednesday, March 4, 2020. Leonard loved the outdoors and never left much time for sitting around. He mowed and took care of a 4 acre land that he was raised on from a young boy. He was a self proclaimed loner but loved to mow other neighbors yards, as well. He leaves behind one sibling out of 6 children, Pam (Mike) Taylor; 8 nieces and nephews, 7 great nieces and nephews and 2 great great niece and nephew. Leonard was a graduate of Norton High School and a veteran of the Vietnam war with 6 metals including a purple heart that he gave to his youngest nephew. Family and friends may gather at the Western Reserve National Cemetery (date to be decided) for a celebration of Leonard's 73 year journey. Arrangemetns have been entrusted to Adams Mason Funeral Home, (330) 535-9186
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Mar. 15, 2020