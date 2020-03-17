Home

Friday, Mar. 20, 2020
2:30 PM
Western Reserve National Cemetery

Leonard Keith

Leonard Keith Obituary
THEN AND NOW Leonard E. Keith (Lenny), 73, a lifetime resident of Melody Village New Franklin area, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, March 4, 2020. Leonard loved the outdoors and never left much time for sitting around. He mowed and took care of a 4 acre land that he was raised on from a young boy. He was a self proclaimed loner but loved to mow other neighbors yards, as well. He leaves behind one sibling out of 6 children, Pam (Mike) Taylor; 9 nieces and nephews, 8 great nieces and nephews and 2 great great niece and nephew. Leonard was a graduate of Norton High School and a veteran of the Vietnam war with six medals including a purple heart that he gave to his youngest nephew. Family and friends may gather at the Western Reserve National Cemetery on March 20, 2020 at 2:30 p.m. for a celebration of Leonard's 73 year journey.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Mar. 17, 2020
