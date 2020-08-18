1/1
Leonard Nipper
1964 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Leonard's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Leonard "Lenny" Nipper, 56, of Akron, passed away on Monday, August 3, 2020. He was born on June 19, 1964. He was preceded in death by his partner, Christine Evans and parents, Warren and Janet Nipper. He is survived by his daughter, Danielle (Matthew) Biss; son, Connor; sister, Crystal (Bob) Huber; and nieces and nephews. Those who wish to gather in memory of Lenny are welcome to visitation to be held on Thursday, August 20 from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. at Schlup-Pucak Funeral Home, 788 Kenmore Blvd., Akron, OH 44314. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Aug. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
20
Visitation
06:30 - 07:30 PM
Schlup-Pucak Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Schlup-Pucak Funeral Home
788 Kenmore Boulevard
Akron, OH 44314
(330) 745-3131
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Akron Beacon Journal

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
August 18, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff & Families of Schlup-Pucak Funeral Home
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved