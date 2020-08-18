Leonard "Lenny" Nipper, 56, of Akron, passed away on Monday, August 3, 2020. He was born on June 19, 1964. He was preceded in death by his partner, Christine Evans and parents, Warren and Janet Nipper. He is survived by his daughter, Danielle (Matthew) Biss; son, Connor; sister, Crystal (Bob) Huber; and nieces and nephews. Those who wish to gather in memory of Lenny are welcome to visitation to be held on Thursday, August 20 from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. at Schlup-Pucak Funeral Home, 788 Kenmore Blvd., Akron, OH 44314. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.