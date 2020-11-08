Leonard "Bill" W. Maze, 88, of Akron passed away October 31,2020. He was born March 24, 1932 in West Virginia. He retired from AMHA after many years. He loved to watch his baseball and listen to Hank Williams music. He was preceded in death by wife, Wilma of Akron; parents, Bernard and Belva Maze; brother, Eugene of West Virginia; two sons-in-law; and two great-grandchildren. He is survived by daughters, Susan Alderton, Joanne Metz, Mary Nanna, Connie (Mike) Lindsay, Carolyn Baum; son, Richard, all of Akron; he leaves behind brother, James; sister, Wilma J; nine grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren, and one great-great-grandson. Cremation has taken place. We would like to thank all the nurses and staff at Pebble Creek.







