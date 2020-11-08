1/
Leonard W. Maze
Leonard "Bill" W. Maze, 88, of Akron passed away October 31,2020. He was born March 24, 1932 in West Virginia. He retired from AMHA after many years. He loved to watch his baseball and listen to Hank Williams music. He was preceded in death by wife, Wilma of Akron; parents, Bernard and Belva Maze; brother, Eugene of West Virginia; two sons-in-law; and two great-grandchildren. He is survived by daughters, Susan Alderton, Joanne Metz, Mary Nanna, Connie (Mike) Lindsay, Carolyn Baum; son, Richard, all of Akron; he leaves behind brother, James; sister, Wilma J; nine grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren, and one great-great-grandson. Cremation has taken place. We would like to thank all the nurses and staff at Pebble Creek.



Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Nov. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
November 8, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Adams Mason Funeral Home - Akron
