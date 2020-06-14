Leonora Jean Bee
) TALLMADGE -- Leonora Bee, 77, passed away peacefully on June 9, 2020. Born in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, she lived most of her life in Tallmadge. No words can adequately describe how much Leonora loved the people in her life and will be missed by them. Retired from a twenty-year career teaching music in the Kent City Schools, she was flourishing in her retirement. In addition to her beloved family and her many close friends, music was the source of greatest joy, inspiration and comfort for Leonora. She particularly loved choral music, which she directed at St. Andrew's Episcopal Church for two decades. For the past fifteen years, she has been an active member of St. Paul's Episcopal Church. Leonora was a wonderful cook and an accomplished baker. Leonora loved to travel, most of all to Cravanzana, Italy, where she and John renovated a house. She instantly made close friends of the locals, and she welcomed friends and family to share with her the beauty of the Italian Piedmont-her ancestral homeland. The loss of this generous soul will be felt truly around the world. Leonora was preceded in death by her parents, Leo and Jennie Allera. Leonora is survived by her husband, John; children, Elissa (Matthew) Melia of Pittsburgh, Gregory (Sarah Hawkins) Bee of Cincinnati, and Daniel Bee of Stow; grandchildren, Corey, Allera, Eden and Henry; sister, Pauline (Louis) Phillips of Pittsburgh; and a host of other relatives and friends. Visitation will be 5 until 8 p.m. Friday, June 19, 2020 at the Donovan Funeral Home, 17 Southwest Ave. (On the Historic Tallmadge Circle) and 11 until 12:30 a.m. Saturday, June 20, 2020 at the funeral home. Funeral service will be 1:30 p.m., June 20, 2020 at St. Paul's Episcopal Church, 1361 W. Market Street, Fairlawn with Rev. Mark Pruitt officiating. DUE TO COVID-19 SOCIAL DISTANCING WILL BE OBSERVED AT THE FUNERAL HOME AND AT THE CHURCH. MASKS ARE REQUIRED TO ENTER THE CHURCH ON SATURDAY AND ENCOURAGED AT THE FUNERAL HOME. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Humane Society of Summit County, 7996 Darrow Road, Twinsburg, OH 44087 or One of A Kind Pet Rescue, 1929 W. Market St., Akron, OH 44313.




Published in Akron Beacon Journal from Jun. 14 to Jun. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
19
Visitation
05:00 - 08:00 PM
Donovan Funeral Home
Send Flowers
JUN
20
Visitation
11:00 - 12:30 PM
Donovan Funeral Home
Send Flowers
JUN
20
Funeral service
01:30 PM
St. Paul's Episcopal Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Donovan Funeral Home
17 Southwest Avenue
Tallmadge, OH 44278
(330) 633-3350
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
June 14, 2020
