Carlson Funeral Homes and Cremation Services - Medina
3477 Medina Road
Medina, OH 44256
(330) 722-5888
Visitation
Friday, Aug. 2, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Carlson Funeral Homes and Cremation Services - Medina
3477 Medina Road
Medina, OH 44256
View Map
Visitation
Friday, Aug. 2, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Carlson Funeral Homes and Cremation Services - Medina
3477 Medina Road
Medina, OH 44256
View Map
Visitation
Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019
9:30 AM
St. Paul Evangelical Lutheran Church,
6462 Ridge Road
Sharon Center, OH
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Paul Evangelical Lutheran Church
6462 Ridge Road
Sharon Center, OH
View Map
Leora Jeannette Duncan


1939 - 2019
Leora Jeannette Duncan Obituary
Leora Jeannette "Jan" Duncan (nee Briggs)

Leora Jeannette "Jan" Duncan (nee Briggs), age 79, of Sharon Center, passed away on July 28, 2019. She was born October 23, 1939, in Wooster, Ohio, to the late Thomas and Norma (nee Snyder) Briggs.

Jan knew from her early childhood that she wanted to dedicate her life to educating, influencing, and nurturing school-aged children. For 24 loving years, she touched the lives, minds, and hearts of students in the Copley and Highland school districts as a kindergarten, 3rd, 4th, and 5th grade teacher.

Jan was a lifelong servant at St. Paul Evangelical Lutheran Church in Sharon Center. Her commitment to caring for others was exemplified by leading St. Paul Sharing Center food drives over the most recent 20 years. Those drives served 200 Medina County families annually. Jan proudly received the Sharon Heritage Society's Appreciation Award for Community Service to Preserve Our Heritage in 2008.

She will be missed by her beloved husband of 55 years, Harold (Doc); her sons, Brent (Lucy) and Scott (fiance', Tanya); her daughter, Deanna (Andy) Pylypiak; her grandchildren, Cassidy (Spencer), Dakota, George, Rosa, Celia, Hoyt, and Grace; and her great granddaughter, Finley.

In Jan's dear words, she would most like to be remembered for "being a parent and grandparent" and she succeeded beyond measure. Her children and grandchildren are who they are because of her, she lives forever within each.

Friends may join the family for visitation on Friday, August 2, 2019, from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. and 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Carlson Funeral Homes, 3477 Medina Road, Medina, OH 44256. A Funeral Service will be held for Jan on Saturday, August 3, at St. Paul Evangelical Lutheran Church, 6462 Ridge Road, Sharon Center, OH, 44274 at 10:30 a.m. There will be an additional visitation one hour prior to the service at the Church. Interment will follow at Sharon Township Cemetery, 6801 Ridge Road, Sharon Center, OH 44274.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Jan's name to the Highland Foundation for Educational Excellence, (P.O. Box 415, Sharon Center, Ohio 44274 or www.highlandfoundation.org) or St. Paul Evangelical Lutheran Church Sharing Center, (PO Box 120, Sharon Center, OH 44274).

From Jan to us all: "Try to do the best you can at whatever you are working on. Be happy-look on the bright side of what comes along."

We, "love you, love you, love you" Mom.

ONLINE CONDOLENCES at WWW.CARLSONFUNERALHOMES.COM
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on July 31, 2019
