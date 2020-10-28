Madame Stakleff, 93, passed away on October 21, 2020, after a rewarding life as a beloved wife, mother, Baba, and great grandmother, French teacher, world traveler, and friend to many. Leppa was born to Terpana and Alexander Illitch on July 15, 1927 in Tetovo, Macedonia. Her family immigrated to Alexandria, Egypt where she attended French schools, was fluent and literate in over six languages and had a passion for translating documents for others. In July 1947, she was introduced to Michael. It was love at first sight and the two were married two weeks later, resulting in a wonderful marriage that would last over 73 years. In 1956, with three young sons in tow, Leppa and Mike immigrated to Akron, Ohio. A year later her fourth son was born. She began her teaching career at Fairlawn Elementary, loved teaching, and her students. She taught in the Akron Public Schools for 34 years. Leppa was actively involved with St. Thomas Eastern Orthodox Church and the French Club. She loved traveling around the world with Michael and her family, and upon retirement spent winters in Florida. She will be remembered by her kindness, her beautiful smile, her intelligence, the twinkle in her eyes, and the beautiful memories she created with those she knew and loved. Leppa was preceded in death by her parents, son, Steve (Mary), and sister-in-law, Mary Illitch. She is survived by her husband, Michael; sons, Alex (Kim), Simon (Beth), and Tom (Michele). She also leaves her brother, Vassili Illitch; sisters, Lubi (Larry) Wojno, Dani (Bob) Pett; her grandchildren, Michael, Krista, Brandon, Chad, Daniel and Sloan; great-granddaughters, Alice, Milana, twins Alexis and Emily; loving nieces, nephews and friends. Visitation will be Friday, October 30, 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. at St. Thomas Eastern Orthodox Church, 555 S. Cleveland Massillon Rd., Fairlawn, OH 44333, with funeral service following at 12:00 p.m. Burial will be at Rose Hill Burial Park. COVID-19 protocols will be in place with social distancing and facial coverings. Live Streaming of the Funeral Service may be viewed on the Rose Hill Funeral Home and Burial Park Facebook page. https://m.facebook.com/RoseHillFuneral/
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made in Leppa's name to St. Thomas Eastern Orthodox Church, 555 S. Cleveland Massillon Rd., Fairlawn, OH 44333, (330) 666-8006, or the Alzheimer's Association
in care of Leppa Stakleff/Bill's Buddies at: http://act.alz.org/goto/billsbuddies
, or (234) 284-2756.