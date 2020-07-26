Lerlene Brooks, Our Beloved Auntie, departed this life on July 21, 2020. She was born on June 20, 1931 in Pinson, Tennessee. Lerlene was the 8th child of Obie and Rufus Johnson. Lerlene later moved to Akron, Ohio and married Jessie Brooks (Decreased). Auntie loved singing in the Mt. Haven Missionary Baptist Church Choir, Sunday School and Bowling. She was preceded in death by sisters, Robbie Ruth Redge, Lula Thomas T Willie, Fadie Collier Clifford, Ethel Thomas Frank, Willie Louis Jackson Johnny; brothers, Hugh Carry Mae, Ulysses, Lonell Juliette, and from these unions she leaves a host of loving and caring nieces and nephews to share her beloved and precious memories. Private Service has taken place. Condolences may be sent to: Roslyn Richardson, 999 Packard Drive, Akron, OH 44320.