Leroy G. "Lee" Hart, 91, died on Sunday, October 4, 2020. He was born on December 17, 1928, and is survived by Catharine, his wife of 62 years; children, Janet (Hart) West and Douglas Hart; granddaughters, Katharine Watson and Clarissa West and four great grandchildren. Lee grew up in Warren, Ohio and graduated from Baldwin Wallace College with a degree in chemistry. He served from 1952 to 1955 in the U. S. Army Counter Intelligence Corps. After his service he worked for Dow Chemical Company in Midland, Michigan for nine years. He then entered the Methodist Theological School of Ohio and after graduation served as a full time minister for 17 years. After his retirement he and Catharine spent time traveling the United States and abroad. He was active in the Copley-Fairlawn Kiwanis, the Rubber City Stamp Club, AARP, and especially in the Gardeners of Greater Akron (formerly the Akron Men's Garden Club). He enjoyed bowling and golf. Because of concerns about the pandemic, burial will be private at the Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery. To share a Memory, Send a Condolence or Light a Candle, visit the Tribute Wall at www.billowfuneralhomes.com