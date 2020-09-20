1/1
Leroy Joseph Yanda
1932 - 2020
Leroy Joseph Yanda, 88, passed away peacefully on Friday, September 18, 2020. Leroy was born in Akron, Ohio, on August 7, 1932. He graduated from Garfield High School in 1950 and served in the Navy from 1952 to 1956. Leroy married Jean Winkler at St. Bernard Catholic Church on April 12, 1958. After 43 and a half years of service, Leroy retired from Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co. in 1994. He lived in Norton for 52 years, where he loved working in his garden. Leroy was a member of St. Andrew the Apostle Catholic Church, the Holy Name Society, the Norton Lions Club, Orphans of the Pacific and the Ohio Amphibs Association. Leroy was preceded in death by his parents, Joseph and Viola, and his sister, Betty Stephens. He is survived by his wife, Jean; his children, Patti (Gary) Phillips, Charlie (Kelly) Yanda and David (LeeAnn) Yanda; his grandchildren, Amy Phillips, Kerri (Dan) Northrop, Andrew Phillips, Joseph (Maria) Phillips, John Phillips, Matthew Yanda, Gregory Yanda, Michael (Caity) Yanda and Megan Yanda; his great-grandchildren, Jacob Phillips, Tucker and Carter Northrop, and Mason, Cooper and Paige Yanda; his brothers-in-law, Butch (Margie) and Jim Winkler; and many nieces and nephews. The family would like to thank Rev. James Maloney, all the employees of Hudson Grande and his Hospice nurses, Molly and Chris, for all their loving support and the great care they provided for Leroy. Due to the coronavirus, there will be no calling hours. The family will be holding a private Mass of Christian Burial. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital in Leroy's memory.





Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Sep. 20, 2020.
