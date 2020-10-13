LeRoy Kline

LeRoy N. "Bud" Kline died October 9, 2020. Born in St. Louis, Missouri, he graduated from the University of Missouri in 1960 with a degree in Business Administration. He moved to Akron in 1961 and started work at B.F. Goodrich, where he remained for 34 years. He enlisted in the Ohio National Guard and served for six years. Bud was a devoted member of St. Paul's Episcopal Church where he served on the vestry, chaired the property committee, and was a director of the acolytes. He also participated in several Habitat for Humanity projects sponsored by the church. Additionally, Bud was a member of Coventry-Akron Lodge 0083 and Scottish Rite 32nd degree AASR. Bud was preceded in death by his wife of 41 years, Margaret R. (Weston). He is survived by daughters, Cheryl Kline of Akron, Julie Kline of Cincinnati; son, Brian of Akron; brother, Don R. (Evalyn) Kline of Yellville, AR; three nieces and two nephews. A Memorial Service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday October 16, 2020 at St. Paul's Episcopal Church with the Rev. Mark Pruitt officiating. The family will receive friends Thursday evening from 6 to 8 p.m. at Billow Funeral Home, 85 N. Miller Rd., Fairlawn. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Paul's Episcopal Church, 1361 W. Market St., Akron 44313. To share a Memory, Send a Condolence or Light a Candle visit www.billowfuneralhomes.com
(Billow Fairlawn Chapel).