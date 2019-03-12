Akron Beacon Journal Obituaries
Leroy Meloy Jr. Obituary
Leroy "Lee" Meloy, Jr.

Leroy "Lee" Meloy, Jr., 66, of Brimfield, passed away March 7, 2019.

He was a loyal caring husband, a great father and a kind and courteous man who enjoyed nature and hunting the hills of West Virginia, and riding motorcycles with family and friends.

Leroy was preceded in death by parents, Leroy Sr. and Betty Meloy, and sister, Georgia. He is survived by wife of 39 years, Susan; children, Bryan Steinlechner (Wendy Bey) and Brenda (Eric) Gruber; grandsons, Alex and Joe Steinlechner; sister, Pam Meloy, and many friends and family.

A memorial visitation will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. on Thursday, March 14 at Newcomer Funeral Home, 131 N. Canton Rd., Akron. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to a local food pantry in his name.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Mar. 12, 2019
