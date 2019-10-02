|
Leroy S. Wise, Jr. Leroy S. Wise, Jr., 55, of Akron passed away unexpectedly September 29, 2019. He was born March 17, 1964 in Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio to Leroy and Norma (nee Doney) Wise. He worked for the City of Akron in the Street Department. Preceded in death by his father, Leroy Wise Sr.; he leaves to cherish his memory, beloved wife, Charalet; mother, Norma; son, Elliot Metz; daughters, Shelia and Juanita Metz; brothers, Dennis (Pam) Wise and Joe Wise; sisters, Pam Hollaway and Laura (Ed) Lance; twelve grandchildren; one great grandchild, Jacob A. Battering Jr.; many nieces and nephews. Friends may call from 12-2 p.m. Friday, October 4, 2019 at the Schlup Pucak Funeral Home, 788 Kenmore Blvd., Akron. Funeral Services will be held 2 p.m at the Funeral Home with Pastor Fred Webb officiating. Entombment to follow at Lakewood cemetery. For those that wish, memorial contributions can be made to the family. The Schlup Pucak Funeral Home is honored to serve the Wise family. Messages and memories of Leroy can be shared at schluppucakfh.com.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Oct. 2, 2019