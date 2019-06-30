Home

Leslie Ann Kalail

Leslie Ann Kalail Obituary
Leslie Ann Kalail

GREEN -- Leslie Ann Kalail, 64, passed away Friday, June 28, 2019 at Akron General Medical Center.

Leslie was born September 17, 1954 to Leslie J. and Rachel (Hensley) Carrington in Oak Hill, W. Va. and had been an area resident most of her life. She was the owner operator of A Tender Touch Florist in Green.

Leslie is survived by her husband, Jeffrey C. Kalail; daughters, Shannon (Brian) Sansom, Angela Kalail, Samantha (Carl) Konen and Melissa (Jarrett) Buck; her adored grandchildren, Michael, Kris, Kami, Ashley, Kyle, Tori, Tyler, Nate, Lilly, Ava, Danny, Bubby, Kensley, Luke and Jace.

The family will receive friends Wednesday, July 3, 2019 from 5 to 7 pm at the Anthony Funeral Home of Green, 4178 Massillon Road, Uniontown, Ohio (corner of Massillon and Steese Roads in Green, entrance of off Steese Road) where a Celebration of Life will be held at 7 pm. Interment Friday, July 5, 2019 at Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery. Donations may be made to Cleveland Clinic Pulmonary Fibrosis Research.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on June 30, 2019
