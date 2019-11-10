|
Leslie Birdwisa of Akron, Ohio passed away on Saturday, November 2, 2019 at the age of 74 in the comfort of his home. Leslie was born on January 8, 1945 in Glasgow, Scotland. In 1986 he and his wife, Margaret moved to the United States where he spent the rest of his life raising his family. Leslie and Margaret shared 48 years of marital bliss and were devoted to one another. He enjoyed spending time with his family especially being a loving Grandfather. Leslie retired from Goodyear Tire and Rubber Co. after 41 years in the spring of 2007. He is survived by his wife, Margaret (Jamieson); sons, Peter (Missy) of Virginia Beach, Va. and Richard (Katie) of North Canton, Ohio; grandchildren, Ella, Rory, Lillian, and Collin; and brother, Hector (Ann) of Merseyside. Leslie was preceded in death by his parents, Hector and Helen Birdwisa as well as his granddaughter, Emily and grandson, Logan. There will be no services at this time. The family appreciates your prayers and support during their time of grief. In lieu of flowers, the family request donations may be made in honor of his granddaughter, Emily to Akron Children's Hospital: Walk for Babies Foundation or to Children's Hospital of the King's Daughter NICU in Virginia in honor of his grandson, Logan. To share a Memory, Send a Condolence or Light a Candle, visit the Tribute Wall at www.billowfuneralhomes.com (Billow FAIRLAWN Chapel)
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Nov. 10, 2019