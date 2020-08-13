) Leslie Coffey, 59, passed away Monday, August 10, 2020 at her home, surrounded by those she loved. In the beginning of her battle with ALS she would tell you with a laugh that she had already composed her obituary: "Leslie Coffey had a great life. Then she got ALS and it sucked, And she still had a great life." A diagnosis of ALS has the potential to bring a family a feeling of hopelessness. That did not happen in our family; our hope sprung eternally from OUR beloved Leslie Jane Coffey (Richards). In times of good health and prosperity and in times of immense challenges we hope to be as she was. To her husband of 22 years, Chris, she epitomized a loving, caring and devoted wife. Together their love for one another serves as an example to our entire family. They maintained a beautiful garden together and shared from it generously with friends, neighbors and family. They traveled the country together multiple times in love with each other across every mile to enjoy Chris' passion and profession of photography and artistry. We hope to be the kind of daughter she was to her loving parents, Mary Mahoney Richards of Akron, Ken (Barbara) Richards of San Angelo, TX. Loving and giving to her parents unconditionally during her lifetime was an attribute we witnessed constantly. She and Chris purposely purchased a home close to mom to help her in so many ways from doing her laundry, to shoveling her snow and many visits bringing soup, love and company. We hope to be the kind of sibling she was to her brothers: Kevin (Tempe, AZ), Kenny (Austin, TX), Robert (Akron) and Dan (Cathy) (Tallmadge). Generous beyond comprehension with her love toward her brothers she gave so freely of her time, talents, advice and compassion for all of us. We hope to be the kind of cousin and niece she was to our large and very close knit family. Leslie was a catalyst for all good things that happened in our family together. She was always in the lead of organizing family events and relished time together like no one else. No one had the ability to find, or very often make, the perfect gift to give at a wedding or a birthday for one of the Trumphours, Grays, Sanigas, Cursaros, and many others. At weddings or parties she taught us how to get in the middle of the dance circle and not easily give it up. The custom birthday cards and cakes that she and Chris made so very often brought forth every emotion from laughter to joy and love, often presented at a Friday Night Soup and Silliness events. We hope to be the kind of Aunt she is to her treasured nephews: Jeremy, Vaughn, Grant and Andrew. Showering them with attention love and generosity she was known among them as: "Aunt Yeslie" for saying "yes" to everything from playing anything they ever wanted to play and "yes" to treats before dinner when babysitting them. They lovingly called her "Aunt Mo'money" because of her always buying them things and insisting on paying on so many social occasions. Leslie was a member of Immaculate Conception of Mary Church in Kenmore where she faithfully volunteered as a server for Mass. We hope to be the kind of friend she is. She created and kept friends effortlessly and entertained and enjoyed her friendships with such energy and enthusiasm that she simply drew people to her. Anyone she ever worked with or knew socially would tell you: "Leslie was my friend." Professionally we hope, that like her, our profession will be so much more than that, we hope that it will be our true calling as hers was. For 32 years she was a special education teacher working with students with multiple disabilities. Anyone who witnessed her as a teacher was truly moved by her abilities, compassion and energy. She is known for her many business endeavors with her students from balloons, to classroom made paper products, to her famous typewriter jewelry and home decor that her students would make and sell. Perhaps most notable was her custom coffee business that her students ran so well known as "Garbucks" that served the staff and students of Garfield and then Kenmore-Garfield High Schools. She was named the teacher of the year at Litchfield Middle School, Garfield High School and Akron Council of PTA's Outstanding Educator of the Year. But her most notable award was the impact she made on so many students during her time as an educator. It has been said that certain individuals radiate so much light from their presence that they cast no shadow - to stand in her presence always meant that you were in the light. Her effervescent personality and humor were always present. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:00 A.M. TOMORROW Friday, August 14 at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, 2101 17th St. SW in Akron. In lieu of flowers or gifts, please consider a donation in her name to the ALS Association Northern Ohio Chapter.