Leslie James Fogle Leslie James Fogle, 69, died unexpectedly August 13, 2019 at home after a brief illness. He was born January 11, 1950 in Barberton Ohio, the son of Leslie R. and Virginia A (Burke) Fogle. Les graduated from Barberton High School. Class of 1968. He enjoyed many activities throughout his life. He was an avid softball player and bowler in his youth. He loved target practice and turkey shoots. Motorcycles were his favorite fun thing in his life. Les was a member of the Masonic Lodge. Les is survived by his wife, Deborah A. Stutzman; stepchildren, TJ Stults (Nichole), Rebecca Andrews (Patrick) and Jacob Stults; grandchildren, Kayden, Mason and Allie; siblings, John Fogle, Ella Valentine, Julie Holskey and John price. Les was preceded in death by his parents, Leslie and Virginia Fogle and grandparents, Pappy and Gerri Fogle. Cremation has already taken place and a celebration of life will be arranged at a later date. Condolences may be sent c/o Rebecca Andrews, 922 W. Tuscarawas Ave., Barberton, Ohio 44203.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Aug. 18, 2019