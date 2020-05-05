November 9, 1947 April 27, 2020 Leslie R. Moritz, of Lehigh Acres, FL,, passed away suddenly on April 27, 2020. He was born November 9, 1947 in Frankfurt, Germany, the son of Ursula Cargould. Upon moving to the United States at age 6, he spent most of his formative years at The Boys Village, graduating from Smithville High School. After High School, Les joined the United States Army, serving two tours in Vietnam and was the recipient of The Purple Heart Award. Les lived in Akron, OH most of his life, moving to Florida and retiring from Lee County. He was quiet but quick witted and had an amazing sense of humor. He will be greatly missed by his children, grandchildren, sisters and brother. Les was preceded in death by his mother, Ursula Cargould and sister, Michelle Felton. He is survived by his wife, Cleve; children, Jennifer (Art) Carina, Suzanne Moritz and Aaron (Cassie) Moritz; grandchildren, Skylar and Carley Bloniarz and Vada Moritz; sisters and brother, Mildred (Pete) Crum, Danny (Terri) Palmieri, Linda Stevens and Marie Scianna; stepsons, Jim and Doug Smallwood, ; stepgranddaughters, Brittni and Brianna Smallwood; great grandson, James Ulczycki; numerous nieces and nephews and extended family in New York. Cremation has taken place, a celebration of life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to American Foundation For Suicide Prevention in his name.







