Lessie June Scherer (Greer)



June, 83, was welcomed into the Kingdom of God on Thursday, April 18, 2019. She passed peacefully in home at her daughter's house surrounded by her husband, family, and loved ones.



Born in Owensboro, Kentucky on June 16, 1935 to the late Alma and Robert Greer, she was the youngest of five children. She went to college to become a registered nurse. Later, she enrolled in the Air Force earning the rank of Captain and spent two years in Japan. She cared for many patients in her career being employed with Coshocton Memorial Hospital, Akron City Hospital, Little Forest, and Edwin Shaw Hospital.



Strong in her spiritual beliefs, June dedicated her life to her family. Always willing to lend a helping hand, she was actively involved with the Saint Matthew Council of Catholic Women, as well as the Sunshine Girl with TOPS OH#1384, Akron.



She leaves behind her loving husband of 51 years, children, grandchildren, and extended family.



The family would like to extend a special thanks to Dr. Charles Fuenning, MD at Western Reserve, for his kindness, love, and medical care he provided her over the many years. Her funeral mass will be Saturday, April 27th at 12:00 noon at Saint Matthew Church in Ellet, officiated by Father Mike Williamson. Family will receive visitors an hour before mass, from 11 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. Cremation to follow, with a military service at Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery in Rittman, OH at a later time. If you would like to leave a message for the family, please visit www.NewcomerAkron.com. Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Apr. 25, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary