Akron Beacon Journal Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Newcomer Funeral Home & Cremation Services
131 North Canton Road
Akron, OH 44305
(330) 784-3334
Resources
More Obituaries for Lessie Scherer
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lessie June Scherer

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Lessie June Scherer Obituary
Lessie June Scherer (Greer)

June, 83, was welcomed into the Kingdom of God on Thursday, April 18, 2019. She passed peacefully in home at her daughter's house surrounded by her husband, family, and loved ones.

Born in Owensboro, Kentucky on June 16, 1935 to the late Alma and Robert Greer, she was the youngest of five children. She went to college to become a registered nurse. Later, she enrolled in the Air Force earning the rank of Captain and spent two years in Japan. She cared for many patients in her career being employed with Coshocton Memorial Hospital, Akron City Hospital, Little Forest, and Edwin Shaw Hospital.

Strong in her spiritual beliefs, June dedicated her life to her family. Always willing to lend a helping hand, she was actively involved with the Saint Matthew Council of Catholic Women, as well as the Sunshine Girl with TOPS OH#1384, Akron.

She leaves behind her loving husband of 51 years, children, grandchildren, and extended family.

The family would like to extend a special thanks to Dr. Charles Fuenning, MD at Western Reserve, for his kindness, love, and medical care he provided her over the many years. Her funeral mass will be Saturday, April 27th at 12:00 noon at Saint Matthew Church in Ellet, officiated by Father Mike Williamson. Family will receive visitors an hour before mass, from 11 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. Cremation to follow, with a military service at Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery in Rittman, OH at a later time. If you would like to leave a message for the family, please visit www.NewcomerAkron.com.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Apr. 25, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Newcomer Funeral Home & Cremation Services
Download Now